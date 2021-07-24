Tips on how to deal with clothes moths
Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen says it's advisable to clean your cupboard every six months to avoid clothes moths.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Anderssen gives tips on how to deal with moths.
I've got little blocks of wood that I put cedar essential oil on and that does help a little bit but you have to put that oil all the time or it's not going to be effective.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za
The easiest way and probably the best way in a number of ways is actually going through your clothes, check everything and put it in the tumbler dryer or put it out in the sunshine.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/declutter.html?sti=lfvyruy2lrojgcjd2x|&mediapopup=120722121
More from Local
WATCH LIVE: Minister Angie Motsekga briefing on reopening of schools
Schools are scheduled to open on Monday 26 July.Read More
'One person dies every 30 seconds globally from viral hepatitis complication'
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO and GP Dr Fundile Nyati about World Hepatitis Day.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,719 new cases and 450 deaths
The Health Department says 6,308,201 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Someone must account for law enforcement's failure to prevent riots - SAHRC
South African Human Rights Commission CEO Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane says they will consider having a hearing following last week's events.Read More
Vaccination teams en route to rural villages
South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the plan is to also have mass vaccination sites where urban masses will get vaccinated in stadiums.Read More
I've learnt the power of vulnerability; being prideful is foolish - PJ Powers
Musician PJ Powers shared her experience with failure, saying that people can only learn to succeed when they embrace their weaknesses.Read More
'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers
National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says it is prohibited to charge prices that are unreasonable or unjust.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa among 14 heads of state who may have been hacked
Stuff magazine Publisher Toby Shapshak says the State Security Agency would have never seen this coming and cannot be blamed.Read More
'Paul Adams should have spoken up, we white people say offending things unaware'
Listeners weigh in on the former South African cricketer's revelation that he experienced racial discrimination when he was still playing for the national team.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses
New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.Read More
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm
Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to womenRead More
WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen
The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight from face to face to online.Read More
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign
'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaignRead More
'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire
Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.Read More