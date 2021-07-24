Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Tips on how to deal with clothes moths

24 July 2021
by Zanele Zama
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen about clothesmoths.

Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen says it's advisable to clean your cupboard every six months to avoid clothes moths.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Anderssen gives tips on how to deal with moths.

I've got little blocks of wood that I put cedar essential oil on and that does help a little bit but you have to put that oil all the time or it's not going to be effective.

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za

The easiest way and probably the best way in a number of ways is actually going through your clothes, check everything and put it in the tumbler dryer or put it out in the sunshine.

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za

Listen to the full interview below:




