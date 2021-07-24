WATCH LIVE: Minister Angie Motsekga briefing on reopening of schools
Basic Education Minister Angie Motsekga briefs the media on the sector's response to the impact that COVID -19 has had on teaching and learning.
Schools have been closed since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the adjusted alert level 4 lockdown restrictions to ease the country's Covid-19 infection rate.
