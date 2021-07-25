COVID-19: South Africa records 12,056 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 12,056 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,368,105.
Gauteng province has recorded 3,670 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
413 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 69,488 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,147,168 representing a recovery rate of 90,7%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 6,357,329 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 368 105 with 12 056 new cases reported. Today 413 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 69 488 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 147 168 with a recovery rate of 90,7% pic.twitter.com/bU1C6skvsL— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 24, 2021
