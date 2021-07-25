President Cyril Ramaphosa set to address the nation tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation tonight.
On Friday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said President Ramaphosa will address the nation on government interventions to rebuild the economy following the unrest in the country last week.
The country is currently on adjusted level 4 lockdown and in the last reporting cycle, 12,056 new Covid-19 cases were recorded and 413 deaths.
Experts and some industries including the liquor industry are calling for the easing of the lockdown levels.
More from Local
Alcohol industry calls for end to current booze ban ahead of President's address
The alcohol industry has said the fourth alcohol ban has resulted in about 200,000 jobs being affected and a R1.5 billion revenue loss for the country.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,056 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 6,357,329 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Tips on how to deal with clothes moths
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen about clothesmoths.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Minister Angie Motshekga briefing on reopening of schools
Schools are scheduled to open on Monday 26 July.Read More
'One person dies every 30 seconds globally from viral hepatitis complication'
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO and GP Dr Fundile Nyati about World Hepatitis Day.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,719 new cases and 450 deaths
The Health Department says 6,308,201 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Someone must account for law enforcement's failure to prevent riots - SAHRC
South African Human Rights Commission CEO Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane says they will consider having a hearing following last week's events.Read More
Vaccination teams en route to rural villages
South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the plan is to also have mass vaccination sites where urban masses will get vaccinated in stadiums.Read More
I've learnt the power of vulnerability; being prideful is foolish - PJ Powers
Musician PJ Powers shared her experience with failure, saying that people can only learn to succeed when they embrace their weaknesses.Read More