Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Alcohol industry calls for end to current booze ban ahead of President's address The alcohol industry has said the fourth alcohol ban has resulted in about 200,000 jobs being affected and a R1.5 billion revenue... 25 July 2021 9:53 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa set to address the nation tonight Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni made the announcement on Friday afternoon. 25 July 2021 9:24 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,056 new cases and 413 deaths The Health Department says 6,357,329 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 25 July 2021 7:06 AM
View all Local
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
View all Politics
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Yoco CEO: We saw 80% drop-off in trade in KZN, 25% across SA Counting the cost of the unrest for small and medium businesses: Bruce Whitfield talks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco. 22 July 2021 10:07 PM
View all Business
Top ten sports films to watch Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to film critic Gayle Edmund about which sports films to watch in between to action at the Olympics. 25 July 2021 9:37 AM
Tips on how to deal with clothes moths Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen about clothesmoths. 24 July 2021 10:33 AM
WATCH: Seagull hits girl in face while on amusement park ride Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2021 9:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter. 23 July 2021 3:10 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa set to address the nation tonight

25 July 2021 9:24 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Ramaphosa
unrest
Lockdown
covid

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation tonight.

On Friday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said President Ramaphosa will address the nation on government interventions to rebuild the economy following the unrest in the country last week.

The country is currently on adjusted level 4 lockdown and in the last reporting cycle, 12,056 new Covid-19 cases were recorded and 413 deaths.

Experts and some industries including the liquor industry are calling for the easing of the lockdown levels.




25 July 2021 9:24 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Ramaphosa
unrest
Lockdown
covid

More from Local

Alcohol industry calls for end to current booze ban ahead of President's address

25 July 2021 9:53 AM

The alcohol industry has said the fourth alcohol ban has resulted in about 200,000 jobs being affected and a R1.5 billion revenue loss for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 12,056 new cases and 413 deaths

25 July 2021 7:06 AM

The Health Department says 6,357,329 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips on how to deal with clothes moths

24 July 2021 10:33 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen about clothesmoths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: Minister Angie Motshekga briefing on reopening of schools

24 July 2021 10:28 AM

Schools are scheduled to open on Monday 26 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'One person dies every 30 seconds globally from viral hepatitis complication'

24 July 2021 9:12 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO and GP Dr Fundile Nyati about World Hepatitis Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 13,719 new cases and 450 deaths

24 July 2021 7:04 AM

The Health Department says 6,308,201 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Someone must account for law enforcement's failure to prevent riots - SAHRC

23 July 2021 5:00 PM

South African Human Rights Commission CEO Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane says they will consider having a hearing following last week's events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccination teams en route to rural villages

23 July 2021 4:17 PM

South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says the plan is to also have mass vaccination sites where urban masses will get vaccinated in stadiums.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I've learnt the power of vulnerability; being prideful is foolish - PJ Powers

23 July 2021 3:32 PM

Musician PJ Powers shared her experience with failure, saying that people can only learn to succeed when they embrace their weaknesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers

23 July 2021 1:10 PM

National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says it is prohibited to charge prices that are unreasonable or unjust.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa set to address the nation tonight

Local

Alcohol industry calls for end to current booze ban ahead of President's address

Business Local

'Do NOT hike prices of essential items,' consumer watchdog warns suppliers

Local

EWN Highlights

Industries hardest hit by restrictions hope Ramaphosa will heed their pleas

25 July 2021 1:30 PM

WC may have passed COVID 3rd wave peak last weekend, says ad-hoc committee

25 July 2021 11:44 AM

Zikalala: Stability & order restored in KZN, recovery will take time

25 July 2021 10:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA