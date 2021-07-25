President Cyril Ramaphosa set to address the nation tonight





President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation tonight.

On Friday, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni said President Ramaphosa will address the nation on government interventions to rebuild the economy following the unrest in the country last week.

The country is currently on adjusted level 4 lockdown and in the last reporting cycle, 12,056 new Covid-19 cases were recorded and 413 deaths.

Experts and some industries including the liquor industry are calling for the easing of the lockdown levels.