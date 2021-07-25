Top ten sports films to watch
If you want to take a break from the action at the Tokyo Olympics, film critic, Gayle Edmund recommends these films to watch.
- Chariots of Fire
- I, Tonya
- Money ball
- The Blind Side
- Whip It
- Blue Crush
- Eddie the Eagle
- Rocky
- A League of Their Own
- Cinderella Man
Listen to the full interview below:
