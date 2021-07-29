Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Fake auctioneers
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lerato - Scammed
Tinus Erasmus - Fraud, Risk & Integration officer for African Bank
Jacques van der Linde - sits on the board of the SA Institute of Auctioneers
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:16
EWN: SA should be heading towards herd immunity soon
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:20
EWN: Health MEC to address vaccine hesitancy with religious leaders in Mitchells Plain
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
New app that lets users report service delivery issues.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Joao Manuel Zoio, CEO of Acumen Software.
Today at 16:20
[PRE-RECORDED] Friendship bench : What SA can learn from Zimbabwe's initiative around mental health
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] PromisesPromises: Listeriosis class act update
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney
Today at 16:50
Portfolio Committee on Police
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Anglo American unveils special dividend and share buy-back
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle - Why hobbies for adults are crucial to happiness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked' Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi tells Mandy Wiener about police behaviour, says people have rights and sho... 29 July 2021 11:28 AM
'It is incorrect to say the Public Protector's application was dismissed' Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says that there must be a new panel that will start the impeachment processes from scra... 29 July 2021 11:25 AM
'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening' Bongani Bingwa speaks to GOOD Party national chairperson Sam Shabane about the sinkhole issue in Tshwane. 29 July 2021 8:12 AM
View all Local
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
View all Politics
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying' The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures. 28 July 2021 8:39 PM
Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president. 28 July 2021 7:18 PM
View all Business
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
23 funny nicknames people got from work Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2021 8:45 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter. 23 July 2021 3:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs

29 July 2021 10:09 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kenya
Bruce Whitfield
ABSA Bank
SMEs
absa insights
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021
SSMEs
Absa Bank Kenya
Enterprise Supply Development
ESD
Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa
Enterprise Supply Chain Development
ESCD

Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market.

The world is ever-changing and, so is the sector your business operates in. You don’t just need data to keep track of trends that are shaping the economy – you need the expertise to turn that data into valuable insights and sustainable growth opportunities that will unlock your business’ potential.

In the Absa Insights podcast series, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield engages in conversation with the bank's sector experts about investment possibilities in Agriculture, Consumer Goods and Services, Enterprise Supply Development and Telecommunications, Public Sector and, Natural Resources and Energy.

Listen to the audio below:

Business Banking Director of Absa Bank Kenya Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes Africa is still an open playing field and there is plenty of room to include SMEs.

She is passionate about affording those who are traditionally at the bottom end of society with opportunities, mentoring, and training to enter the small and medium-sized enterprises space.

In Kenya, the wealth divide, as in many countries, is very unequal but Wasunna-Ochwa sees an opportunity to reduce the gap.

Wasunna-Ochwa says the Enterprise Supply Chain Development (ESCD) is one of the key mechanisms used to make this happen.

If you are able to empower the bottom-end, how much more would we be able to get. Being on the bottom end does not mean they are not hardworking. They just have not had the opportunities or been invested in, especially where financing is required.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

Wasunna-Ochwa says this is where a programme like ESCD comes into play.

We enable the lower end to be able to start seeing the opportunities and then grow in a structured and solid way to better be able to contribute to the economy.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

She believes strongly that the constraints on people from lower economic classes are those of opportunity and access - and not a lack of aptitude.

To confirm this, we have spent a lot of time over the past five years as a bank, trying to see how we can uplift the SMEs.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

It is not always financing that they are looking for, but the opportunities in the market. They are looking for networking opportunities for them to take advantage of what they already have. Finance usually comes third or fourth place down the line.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

Given the right opportunities, correct support, and mentoring, those in this space would thrive, she says.

The arrival of Covid-19 has not helped the intensity of challenges, she adds, and therefore coaching and mentoring at the start of an SME's journey is essential.

New SME businesses often do not survive beyond their first year

You have to have a few things in place in order to sustain a business beyond the first year.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

One of the issues she says she always includes in coaching and mentoring new businesses is the importance of your name. Typically, people start a business and name it after themselves.

Surely you can't allow it to collapse in the first year, because what are you saying to future generations, your children, and your children's children? You would want to hand it over.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

This has triggered useful conversations and learnings on how to make a business more sustainable and the challenges to that, she explains.

This has led to people doing their homework as well as being passionate about it.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

Enterprise Supply Chain Development (ESCD) arose from Absa Bank Kenya flagging that many big corporate use well-established traditional business partners in their supply chain.

It is the bank's effort to support the new small businesses by having these large corporations include SMEs in their supply chain.

We say please, train them, support them, sub-contract them, handhold them, because therein lies an opportunity for us as a bank to support them because we know the anchor contract belongs to you and you will support them accordingly.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

This anchor contract enables these small businesses to learn and grow and secure contracts elsewhere she adds.

She strongly believes small businesses learning from large traditional players is a method that works and does not pose a threat to the big corporates.

Having a more diversified array of companies including stable SMEs helps grow the economy, she adds.

It actually gives the corporates a chance to expand to other regions.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

The African continent is still an open playing field

Wasunna-Ochwa agrees this more proactive approach of going out and finding potential new SMEs to support is very different from the old-school traditional banking of the past.

It is very different. In the past banks would wait for clients to come to them and even dictate how they dressed when they came to the bank, in today's environment there is far more competition for financing.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

The thing that is really different today is that we are not expecting that the client always has the information. We go and provide them with the information so that they can be more bankable, and that means we have to step out from our traditional role of sitting in our offices and find partners who have access to SMEs.

Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa, Business Banking Director – Absa Bank Kenya

For data-driven insights that match foresight with sustainable possibilities, re-visit our Absa Insights page regularly to listen to thought-provoking conversations with Absa Corporate and Investment Banking sector experts in the Absa Insights podcast series.




29 July 2021 10:09 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Kenya
Bruce Whitfield
ABSA Bank
SMEs
absa insights
Sponsored Content
absa insights 2021
SSMEs
Absa Bank Kenya
Enterprise Supply Development
ESD
Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa
Enterprise Supply Chain Development
ESCD

More from Absa Insights 2021

SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game

29 July 2021 9:11 AM

The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains

26 July 2021 9:50 AM

The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible

7 July 2021 10:44 AM

Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”

28 June 2021 10:14 PM

Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries

28 June 2021 10:12 PM

In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could Kenya’s fresh outlook on agriculture serve as a blueprint for SA?

7 June 2021 5:35 PM

Is Public-Private Partnerships the key to unlocking South Africa’s agricultural potential?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit

7 June 2021 5:26 PM

Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future

31 May 2021 9:40 AM

Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future

18 February 2021 8:20 AM

Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It is incorrect to say the Public Protector's application was dismissed'

Local

'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening'

Local

Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package

Business Local

EWN Highlights

EFF's Paulsen to face disciplinary proceedings for threating MPs with violence

29 July 2021 1:32 PM

Ngizwe Mchunu, alleged instigator of KZN & Gauteng riots, granted bail

29 July 2021 12:58 PM

WC health system operating at 110% critical care as COVID cases spike, says dept

29 July 2021 12:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA