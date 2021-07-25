WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
More from Local
Alcohol sales resume as South Africa passes peak of Covid-19 third wave
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to provide relief to the poor and those who are vulnerable as a result of the measures that we had to impose to deal with COVID-19.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 20:30
The country is currently on adjusted level 4 lockdown.Read More
Alcohol industry calls for end to current booze ban ahead of President's address
The alcohol industry has said the fourth alcohol ban has resulted in about 200,000 jobs being affected and a R1.5 billion revenue loss for the country.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,056 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 6,357,329 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Tips on how to deal with clothes moths
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen about clothesmoths.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Minister Angie Motshekga briefing on reopening of schools
Schools are scheduled to open on Monday 26 July.Read More
'One person dies every 30 seconds globally from viral hepatitis complication'
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO and GP Dr Fundile Nyati about World Hepatitis Day.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,719 new cases and 450 deaths
The Health Department says 6,308,201 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Someone must account for law enforcement's failure to prevent riots - SAHRC
South African Human Rights Commission CEO Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane says they will consider having a hearing following last week's events.Read More