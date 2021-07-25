Alcohol sales resume as South Africa passes peak of Covid-19 third wave





President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa has passed the peak of the Covid-19 third wave.

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa says there are some provinces that are still battling the third wave.

With the decline of the infections, Ramaphosa says they have agreed with Cabinet to put the country on adjusted alert level 3.

Here are the latest regulations:

The hours of curfew will stay the same, starting at 10pm and end at 4am.

Interprovincial travel for leisure may resume.

Non-essential establishments like restaurants, taverns, bars and fitness centres may be opened.

Gatherings will be allowed but will be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Attendance at funerals and cremations may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 8pm.

Schools will re-open tomorrow, Monday the 26th of July, according to strict health protocols and other measures announced by the Minister of Basic Education.

Ramaphopsa also announced a range of measures to support the recovery of the economy and provide relief to the poor and those who are vulnerable as a result of the measures that we had to impose to deal with COVID-19.

To support those who have no means of supporting themselves, we are reinstating the Social Relief of Distress Grant to provide a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022.

Government is expanding the number of people who are eligible for this grant by allowing unemployed caregivers who currently receive a Child Support Grant to apply.

In addition to the food relief being provided by the Department of Social Development, the government is contributing R400 million to the Humanitarian Crisis Relief Fund established by the Solidarity Fund to assist with the immediate needs of affected communities.

The most immediate need is to ensure that those businesses that were damaged or looted are able to rebuild and reopen as quickly as possible.

We are one of the few countries in the world to have a state-owned insurance company, SASRIA, which provides cover against incidents of public violence, strikes, riots and unrest.

Businesses that are insured will be covered by state-owned insurance company Sasria.

Support will be extended to uninsured businesses that were affected by the violence.

COVID-19 TERS applications for this period are open and the UIF will facilitate payments as quickly as possible to support workers who have not received an income.

The UIF will provide income support to all those employees who have lost jobs as a result of the recent unrest.

Employment Tax Incentive expanded for a period of four months to include any employee earning below R6-500 and to increase the incentive amount by up to R750 per month.

Government will also defer payment of PAYE taxes for a period of three months to provide businesses with additional cash flow, with an automatic deferral of 35 percent of PAYE liabilities for employers with revenue below R100 million. The payment of excise taxes by the alcohol sector will be deferred for a period of three months, to ease the burden on the sector as it recovers.