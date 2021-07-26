COVID-19: South Africa records 9,718 new cases and 287 deaths

Today at 12:10 Government brings back R350 relief of social distress grant and expand its reach to child caregivers. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker - National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash

Today at 12:15 Schools have reopened, what is the impact on extended closures? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC

Today at 12:23 The Western Cape Health Department anticipates an increase in COVID-19 and trauma cases. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.

Today at 12:27 Police and traffic officers present at the Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government

Today at 12:37 Several suspects linked to the murders that took place in Phoenix are due to appear at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court today. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Karinda Jagmohan, Newzroom Afrika Reporter

Today at 12:41 Correctional Services say it is struggling to isolate COVID-19 positive inmates The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson

Today at 12:52 The National Lottery Commission has donated R2-million to Alex FM. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ndivhuho Mafela - Head of Communications and Spokesperson at National Lotteries Commission

Today at 12:56 Sport Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

Today at 18:08 ZOOM Tiger brands corks-up with Coo The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands

Today at 18:15 Anglo American Platinum results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

Today at 19:08 Liberty Two Degrees occupancy improves so pays out interim dividend The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Amelia Beattie - CEO at Liberty Two Degrees

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - Jane Evans The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jane Evans - Author – A Path Unexpected at Ntataise NPO

