Age group 18 to 34 next in line for Covid-19 vaccine
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country will increase the number of vaccination sites and improve the vaccination registration system.
Ramaphosa announced that those aged between 18 to 34 will be next in line for the jab.
We will now allow people between the ages of 18 and 34 to be vaccinated from the 1st of September 2021.President Cyril Ramaphosa
He added that those eligible for the vaccine no longer have to wait for an appointment.
While addressing national on Sunday night Ramaphosa said those registered on governments' EVD website can get the jab anywhere.
We will now allow people between the ages of 18 and 34 to be vaccinated from the 1st of September 2021.— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 25, 2021
This will be in addition to the age groups that are currently eligible, which is everyone over 35 years of age.https://t.co/PaHJTh51Ci
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
