'Disgusting' viral video shows female reporter being harassed on camera by men
Spectrum News 1 reporter Brianna Hamblin was harrassed men while she was waiting to do a live crossing.
One of the men went on to racial slurs against Hamblin.
Warning, strong language:
WARNING: CRUDE LANGUAGE— Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) July 23, 2021
Being hit on and harassed as a woman, especially as a woman reporter out in the field, happens so often you learn how to roll with it or ignore it. This time it happened to be recorded only seconds before my hit. There are A LOT of things wrong with this. pic.twitter.com/5Ok58Vm7e0
Source : @BriReports
