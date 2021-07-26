Where will people get their R350 as post offices have been vandalised?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Government brings back R350 relief of social distress grant and expand its reach to child caregivers.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker - National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash
Today at 12:15
Schools have reopened, what is the impact on extended closures?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Panyaza Lesufi - Gauteng Education MEC
Today at 12:23
The Western Cape Health Department anticipates an increase in COVID-19 and trauma cases.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape head of health.
Today at 12:27
Police and traffic officers present at the Bellville taxi rank in Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:37
Several suspects linked to the murders that took place in Phoenix are due to appear at the Verulam Magistrate's Court today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karinda Jagmohan, Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Today at 12:41
Correctional Services say it is struggling to isolate COVID-19 positive inmates
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo- Correctional Services National Spokesperson
Today at 12:52
The National Lottery Commission has donated R2-million to Alex FM.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ndivhuho Mafela - Head of Communications and Spokesperson at National Lotteries Commission
Today at 12:56
Sport Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 18:08
ZOOM Tiger brands corks-up with Coo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:15
Anglo American Platinum results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Liberty Two Degrees occupancy improves so pays out interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amelia Beattie - CEO at Liberty Two Degrees
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Jane Evans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jane Evans - Author – A Path Unexpected at Ntataise NPO
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money - Zozibini Tunzi - Miss Universe 2019 to 2021 (
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zozibini Tunzi - Former Miss SA and Miss Universe
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
26 July 2021 11:12 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Cyril Ramaphosa
#Covid19SA
Covid-19 lockdown
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
KZN looting

Listeners on The Clement Manyathlea Show react to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address, with many excited about receiving vaccinations and the R350 grant.

President Cyril Ramaphiosa addressed the nation on Sunday 25 July, announcing the decision by the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the President’s Coordinating Council, and the Cabinet to move the country to Adjusted Alert Level 3.

The Social Relief of Distress Grant has been reinstated, in assisting citizens who have no means of supporting themselves with a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022.

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show, shared their sentiments on the president's announcement with some worried that the R350 payment was a way to win elections.

I am skeptical about the whole R350 grant because I think this is an ANC ploy to win local election votes or the government's way of trying to stop people from looting or our government just doing the right thing and being generous.

Aubrey, Caller

I see history repeating itself here, I mean the government officials who were accused of misusing these grants the last time were not held accountable for their actions. What will stop them now from going back for more? Where there are no consequences most of the time, behavior is then repeated.

Mduduzi, Caller

Where I stay people used to collect the R350 grant at the post office, now the post offices available have been looted and vandalised, now they will have to travel to get their money.

Nthabeleng, Caller

People between the ages of 18 and 34 will be vaccinated from the 1st of September 2021 to make sure the vast majority of South Africans are inoculated.

I was so excited to hear that the vaccines have finally arrived on our shores but now that my age group is allowed to receive the jab I am so scared but I will definitely go get vaccinated.

Mimi, Caller

RELATED: Alcohol sales resume as South Africa passes peak of Covid-19 third wave

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption is now permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

I was busy watching the president's address yesterday and when he announced that the alcohol ban has been lifted my neighbourhood was buzzing, with people screaming and hooting their cars with excitement. I do not even think they heard what else the president said because they were so excited about alcohol.

Nthabeleng, Caller

Ramaphosa says daily new infections in Gauteng are decreasing, but the same cannot be said about Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal which continue to see an increase.

Listen to the full interview below...




Cyril Ramaphosa
#Covid19SA
Covid-19 lockdown
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
KZN looting

