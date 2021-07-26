Where will people get their R350 as post offices have been vandalised?





President Cyril Ramaphiosa addressed the nation on Sunday 25 July, announcing the decision by the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the President’s Coordinating Council, and the Cabinet to move the country to Adjusted Alert Level 3.

The Social Relief of Distress Grant has been reinstated, in assisting citizens who have no means of supporting themselves with a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022.

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show, shared their sentiments on the president's announcement with some worried that the R350 payment was a way to win elections.

I am skeptical about the whole R350 grant because I think this is an ANC ploy to win local election votes or the government's way of trying to stop people from looting or our government just doing the right thing and being generous. Aubrey, Caller

I see history repeating itself here, I mean the government officials who were accused of misusing these grants the last time were not held accountable for their actions. What will stop them now from going back for more? Where there are no consequences most of the time, behavior is then repeated. Mduduzi, Caller

Where I stay people used to collect the R350 grant at the post office, now the post offices available have been looted and vandalised, now they will have to travel to get their money. Nthabeleng, Caller

People between the ages of 18 and 34 will be vaccinated from the 1st of September 2021 to make sure the vast majority of South Africans are inoculated.

I was so excited to hear that the vaccines have finally arrived on our shores but now that my age group is allowed to receive the jab I am so scared but I will definitely go get vaccinated. Mimi, Caller

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption is now permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

I was busy watching the president's address yesterday and when he announced that the alcohol ban has been lifted my neighbourhood was buzzing, with people screaming and hooting their cars with excitement. I do not even think they heard what else the president said because they were so excited about alcohol. Nthabeleng, Caller

Ramaphosa says daily new infections in Gauteng are decreasing, but the same cannot be said about Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal which continue to see an increase.

