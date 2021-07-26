Where will people get their R350 as post offices have been vandalised?
President Cyril Ramaphiosa addressed the nation on Sunday 25 July, announcing the decision by the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the President’s Coordinating Council, and the Cabinet to move the country to Adjusted Alert Level 3.
The Social Relief of Distress Grant has been reinstated, in assisting citizens who have no means of supporting themselves with a monthly payment of R350 until the end of March 2022.
Listeners on the Clement Manyathela show, shared their sentiments on the president's announcement with some worried that the R350 payment was a way to win elections.
I am skeptical about the whole R350 grant because I think this is an ANC ploy to win local election votes or the government's way of trying to stop people from looting or our government just doing the right thing and being generous.Aubrey, Caller
I see history repeating itself here, I mean the government officials who were accused of misusing these grants the last time were not held accountable for their actions. What will stop them now from going back for more? Where there are no consequences most of the time, behavior is then repeated.Mduduzi, Caller
Where I stay people used to collect the R350 grant at the post office, now the post offices available have been looted and vandalised, now they will have to travel to get their money.Nthabeleng, Caller
People between the ages of 18 and 34 will be vaccinated from the 1st of September 2021 to make sure the vast majority of South Africans are inoculated.
I was so excited to hear that the vaccines have finally arrived on our shores but now that my age group is allowed to receive the jab I am so scared but I will definitely go get vaccinated.Mimi, Caller
RELATED: Alcohol sales resume as South Africa passes peak of Covid-19 third wave
The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption is now permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.
I was busy watching the president's address yesterday and when he announced that the alcohol ban has been lifted my neighbourhood was buzzing, with people screaming and hooting their cars with excitement. I do not even think they heard what else the president said because they were so excited about alcohol.Nthabeleng, Caller
Ramaphosa says daily new infections in Gauteng are decreasing, but the same cannot be said about Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal which continue to see an increase.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20-million canned products due to defect
Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an 'extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier'.Read More
Age group 18 to 34 next in line for Covid-19 vaccine
President Cyril Ramaphosa says those registered on the governments' EVD website can get the vaccination anywhere.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 9,718 new cases and 287 deaths
The Health Department says 6,384,382 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
EXPLAINER: President Ramaphosa announces relief measures as SA moves to Level 3
President Cyril Ramaphos says the UIF will provide income support to all those employees who have lost jobs as a result of the recent unrest.Read More
Alcohol sales resume as South Africa passes peak of Covid-19 third wave
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to provide relief to the poor and those who are vulnerable as a result of the restrictions government had to impose to deal with COVID-19.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 20:30
The country is currently on adjusted level 4 lockdown.Read More
Alcohol industry calls for end to current booze ban ahead of President's address
The alcohol industry has said the fourth alcohol ban has resulted in about 200,000 jobs being affected and a R1.5 billion revenue loss for the country.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 12,056 new cases and 413 deaths
The Health Department says 6,357,329 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More