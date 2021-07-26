Neighbour leaves note warning woman they can see everything when she showers
A woman was left mortified when her neighbour left a note telling her they could 'see everything' when she showered.
The lady had just fitted in new lights in her bathroom. The author of the letter says they didn't want to embarrass the lady by knocking on her door.
