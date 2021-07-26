National Lotteries Commission intervenes and donates R2-million to Alex FM
The National Lotteries Commission has donated R2-million to Alex FM.
The Alexandra community radio station was ransacked during the recent riots and equipment estimated worth R5-million looted.
In the spirit of walking the talk, Primedia Broadcasting donated R50,000 and chairman Geraint Crwys-Williams challenged the broadcasting industry to help rebuild the station.
READ: Primedia Broadcasting pledges R50,000 and skills to help rebuild Alex FM
National Lotteries Commission spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela has more.
We do distribute a lot of funds to NPOs (non-profit organisations) and, as you are aware, AlexFM is a community radio station, the voice of the people of Alexandra which is run by an NPO. After the damage that has been done to them we thought it better - using our proactive funding model - to try and bring back the voice of the people of Alexandra; that's how we got involved.Ndivhuho Mafela, Spokesperson - National Lotteries Commission
Did they approach you or how did it happen that you step in here?
At the National Lotteries Commission, we have got two modes of funding, which is one where an application is made and the other one is where we do interventions where there are disasters and unrests like this, so in this case, we realised that the damage that has been done to the station won't need them to come to us and apply, it is our proactive funding model that we use, we decided to intervene.Ndivhuho Mafela, Spokesperson - National Lotteries Commission
Listen below for the full interview...
