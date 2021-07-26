About 93% of educators vaccinated in Gauteng - Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the province is ready for students to go back to daily classes from 2 August.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Lesufi says in Gauteng, about 93% of the teacher population has accepted to be vaccinated.
We are left with almost 7% and about 4,000 educators in Gauteng have underlying diseases and have reported that to us and they are worried about the state of their health.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
We are trying very hard to avoid a situation where we have a generation that couldn't go to school. We should start somewhere so we can monitor the infection within the schooling environment.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below:
