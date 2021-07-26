About 93% of educators vaccinated in Gauteng - Panyaza Lesufi

Today at 18:08 ZOOM Tiger Brands recalls R650 million worth of canned products The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands

Today at 18:11 Aspen will release the first supplies of J&J vaccines made with active ingredients sourced from Europe The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stavros Nicolau - Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Phamrcare

Today at 18:15 Anglo American Platinum results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:42 Liquor industry given R7.5bn in tax postponement - but does it mean anything ? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

Today at 19:08 Liberty Two Degrees occupancy improves so pays out interim dividend The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Amelia Beattie - CEO at Liberty Two Degrees

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature - Jane Evans The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jane Evans - Author – A Path Unexpected at Ntataise NPO

