We all deal with grieve at our own pace - Bridget McNulty





The Health Department has recorded a total of 2,377,823 COVID-19 infections with 287 fatalities bringing the national death toll to 69,775 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Many South Africans have been dealing with grief as they lose their loved ones and not having the time to say goodbye fue to restriction in hospitals.

The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life Author, Bridget McNulty gave insight on how writing hwer book helped her with the loss of her mother to cancer and the importance to ask for help when dealing with grief.

Before my mom died I had imagined grief as a bad sadness something that could lead to depression but that was not the case. After she died I felt like I had been hit by a bus, I was maxed out of grief and the emotional side felt overwhelming. Bridget McNulty, Author - The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

Grief has a lot of physical elements for example tummy aches, headaches to name a few, and emotional aspects which may include loss of memory on the things you have always known or you may become clumsy. Bridget McNulty, Author - The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

We have this idea that when someone dies you get over it and society has decided that three months is the acceptable amount to grieve and after that, you snap out of it and move on with your life but that is never the case. Bridget McNulty, Author - The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

I think it is important for us to have conversations about grief so that we have an understanding of it and be more accomodating of each other. Bridget McNulty, Author - The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

McNulty says even though the pandemic has limited physical touch which many need when grieving, psychological help has become more accessible and people should not be ashamed to ask for help.

If it feels like too much then it probably is; too much to deal with alone. Bridget McNulty, Author - The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

Talking or writing about your loss is important because it's not something you can get over quickly. Bridget McNulty, Author - The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

President Cyril Ramaphosa says daily new infections in Gauteng are decreasing, but the same cannot be said about Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal which continue to see an increase.

