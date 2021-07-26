Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
Chantal Stanfield is a South African-born all-around performer who’s graced numerous stages, screens and studios around the world. She graduated with BA Theatre and Performance degree (Hons Equiv) from the University of Cape Town in 2005 and never looked back.
On Saturday, she graced the 702 airwaves with her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist, a specially tailored playlist dedicated to all the special moments in her life. There certainly is no better way to relive all those moments but with music.
Stream her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
More from Entertainment
Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj
The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter.Read More
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole
The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words of comfort.Read More
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away
It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19.Read More
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze
The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because they can see his feet.Read More
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible
Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.Read More
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More