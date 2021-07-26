Streaming issues? Report here
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

26 July 2021 4:13 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Music
Spotify
7de Laan
SPOTIFY PLAYLIST
Soundtracks of My Life
702music
80s and 90s

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Chantal Stanfield is a South African-born all-around performer who’s graced numerous stages, screens and studios around the world. She graduated with BA Theatre and Performance degree (Hons Equiv) from the University of Cape Town in 2005 and never looked back.

On Saturday, she graced the 702 airwaves with her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist, a specially tailored playlist dedicated to all the special moments in her life. There certainly is no better way to relive all those moments but with music.

Stream her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.

Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM




