ANNIVERSARY: 'EFF's Nkandla ConCourt win was phenomenal moment for SA politics'
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrated its 8th birthday celebration on Monday, the party's leader CIC Julius Malema addressed followers virtually, touching on the work the party has done for the country while also stating what still needs to be mended including finding more vaccine options from other countries.
He went on to criticise the opposing party on the way they handled the civil unrest which happend in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
We have seen the things the party has contributed to making an impact within the country, and their leader Julius Malema mentioned them in his virtual address. We can never forget the Nkandla Constitutional Court wins from the EFF, which I personally think was a phenomenal moment for our country's politics especially in the era of former president Zuma.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
Madia says there were not many followers on the virtual address which was unlikely and showed the state of the country during this period.
I looked at the YouTube and Facebook numbers which showed one app having almost 2,000 followers and the other 1,000, this shows how difficult this period has become because before the pandemic, we would go to EFF rallies and the stadiums would be packed with people celebrating.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
EFF members last month marched to the offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to demand that the organisation speed up the approval of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and the Chinese manufactured Sinovac jab.
Their stance has not changed they are still advocating for other vaccines to be considered, like for instance vaccines that come from Britain, Russia, and China. They are trying to align politics with science.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
