'The fact that cricket players are speaking up in the first place is amazing'





Former Proteas leg spinner Paul Adams last week revealed disturbing testimony at the Social Justice and Nation-Building hearings of his team members including coach Mark Boucher referring to him as “brown s##t”.

The Cricket inquiry was created to determine the causes, nature, and extent of racial discrimination while considering the lack of transformation in all cricket structures since unification.

It has heared testamony from the likes of Paul Adams, Nolu Ndzundzu, Ethy Mbhalati, Lonwabo Tsotsobe to name a few.

eNCA sports reporter Hloni Mtimkulu applauded those who came forward to testify, stating that most of them were still part of cricket and have everything to lose by speaking up against many who they alleged were racist.

The fact that the players are speaking up in the first place is amazing because it people who have a lot to lose, its not just people who have done their part in cricket and don't have ambitions in being involved in cricket but people who are will be directly affected by the things they have said. Hloni Mtimkulu , Sports reporter - eNCA

Things that were brought up involved black players being switched from betting to bowlers only or players who were paid out of their positions effectively. Hloni Mtimkulu , Sports reporter - eNCA

People are saying enough is enough, this is what has been happening and people need to know. Hloni Mtimkulu , Sports reporter - eNCA

Mtimkulu says those implicated will be notified and given the opportunity to respond to the allegations against them.

