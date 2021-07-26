



Aspen Pharmacare has released the first batch of J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine produced locally with ingredients from Europe

The company can produce 25 million doses per month

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. © Volodymyr Kalyniuk/123rf

Aspen Pharmacare released a batch of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa on Monday.

The vaccines are made with active ingredients sourced from Europe but finished at Aspen’s site in Gqeberha.

The vaccines will be distributed throughout South Africa and the rest of the Continent.

It’s the first Covid-19 vaccine produced in Africa.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development at Aspen Pharmacare (scroll up to listen).

This is a seminal moment… The finished stock is ready… it will be made available later this week... Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare

J&J has nine contract manufacturers… Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare

Just under 1.5 million doses [this batch] … We can make up to 25 million doses per month… Stavros Nicolau, Senior Executive responsible for Strategic Trade Development - Aspen Pharmacare

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa