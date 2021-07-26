Anglo American Platinum releases spectacular results – pays record dividends
-
Anglo American Platinum’s share price rose by almost 8% on Monday after the company released fantastic results
-
It is sitting on R57.6 billion in cash and paying out R46.4 billion in dividends
-
Amplats paid R16.6 billion in taxes
Anglo American Platinum announced on Monday it is paying R46.4 billion in dividends, an all-time record.
The company has net cash reserves of R57.6 billion.
Its share price rose by almost 8% on the day.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats (scroll up to listen).
We generate value for the broader society… a significant economic contribution of just below R40 billion of which R16.6 billion went straight into the fiscus in terms of taxes and royalties…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum
… 11% dividend yield…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum
We predict a slight [supply] deficit in the near term… We predict prices will remain robust [near term] … We continue to develop markets for our products [long term] …Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum
... We have a wage agreement…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Anglo American Platinum releases spectacular results – pays record dividends
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32770950_silhouettes-of-worker-in-the-mine-.html?term=mineworker&vti=lnen6r30xsa7robr9p-1-11
More from Business
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".Read More
Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.Read More
Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.Read More
Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.Read More
Tiger Brands recalls R650 million of canned goods – 9% of annual production
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands.Read More
Restaurant Association calls for lifting of curfew to operate effectively
On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will move from level 4 COVID-19 restrictions to adjusted level 3.Read More
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More
KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect
Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an 'extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier'.Read More
Alcohol industry calls for end to current booze ban ahead of President's address
The alcohol industry has said the fourth alcohol ban has resulted in about 200,000 jobs being affected and a R1.5 billion revenue loss for the country.Read More