Anglo American Platinum releases spectacular results – pays record dividends

Anglo American Platinum announced on Monday it is paying R46.4 billion in dividends, an all-time record.

The company has net cash reserves of R57.6 billion.

Its share price rose by almost 8% on the day.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats (scroll up to listen).

We generate value for the broader society… a significant economic contribution of just below R40 billion of which R16.6 billion went straight into the fiscus in terms of taxes and royalties… Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

… 11% dividend yield… Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

We predict a slight [supply] deficit in the near term… We predict prices will remain robust [near term] … We continue to develop markets for our products [long term] … Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

... We have a wage agreement… Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

