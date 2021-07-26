



The liquor industry received a three-month postponement of excise payments worth R7.5 billion

It may help the sector stabilise

South Africans are the world’s ninth biggest beer drinkers. © vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

The government has given the long-suffering alcohol industry a R7.5 billion tax postponement.

The fourth prohibition against the sale of alcohol came to an end on Monday.

The industry will now get a three-month break in excise payments – does it mean anything?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica (scroll up to listen).

This is giving something back, but not very much… help to the sector to stabilise things. Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

Tax collections haven’t been too bad… Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

We’re very highly taxed… across the board… economic growth drives the numbers… We need to grow the pie… Charles De Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference?