HOLOMISA: Sol Kerzner was an isolated issue in 1996 ... things got worse for ANC
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa was dismissed as deputy environment and tourism minister on this day 25 years ago after revealing that the African National Congress (ANC) received some money from Sun International hotels owner Sol Kerzner.
In his testimony before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), he said Kerzner gave former Transkei leader George Matanzima R2-miillion to secure gambling rights.
Holomisa said Stella Sigcau, South Africa's then public enterprises minister, got a R50,000 cut for protection against possible bribery charges.
He also alleged that the owner of Sun International hotels and billionaire paid the sum of R5-million to secure his residence in South Africa.
Holomisa was to face internal ANC disciplinary charges.
He tells John Perlman more about what happened 25 years ago.
I was a member of the NEC (national executive committee) of the ANC. In Bloemfontein, I received the most votes at the ANC national conference and I qualified to be a member of the NEC. In the NEC the leadership at the time encouraged us to promote the TRC by going there to narrate stories.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
I found an opportunity to go and address the issue of the then Transkei and the aborted coup where members of the Transkei Defence Force lost their lives. I went there to ask the TRC to compensate the families of those soldiers killed in the aborted coup by Pretoria against us.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
In doing so I made a reference, I had to have a background around what were the circumstances that led to us being in charge of Transkei. So I said as a result of the commission of inquiry into corruption in Transkei people had anxiety because the top leadership was swimming in corruption.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
Unfortunately, unbeknown to me, my sin was to mention the name of Stella Sigcau. The ANC said I am accusing Stella Sigcau of corruption. Madiba said I must apologise and I said 'never', I cannot do that because I referred to a historical event which took place. Little did I know that even they themselves were already in the bag of Sol Kerzner.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
Sol Kerzner was just an isolated issue in 1996. Where we began to raise some eyebrows was the issue of Sarafina 2 in 1996. If you still remember, Madiba was asked in 1996 after he finished 100 days having signed the Constitution which of the things he had done wrong, which would he cite. 'The issue of Bantu Holomisa and that of Sarafina 2 I don't think the African National Congress handled that matter well.' That was eight days after I was expelled.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
The major scandal was the arms deal, he said.
The truth of the matter is that South Africa of tomorrow should be run through coalitions at a national level if we want stability.Bantu Holomisa, UDM leader
Listen below for the full interview...
