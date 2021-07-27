Streaming issues? Report here
COVID-19: South Africa death toll passes 70,000 mark

The Health Department says 6,613,704 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

The Health Department says it has recorded 5,683 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,383,490.

Gauteng province has recorded 1,559 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

243 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 70,018 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: South Africa records 9,718 new cases and 287 deaths

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,169,452 representing a recovery rate of 91,0%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 6,613,704 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




