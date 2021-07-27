Govt encourages younger population to bring the elderly for vaccination

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:45
SAHRC calls for Submissions on allegations of racism, lack of diversity and transformation at Cornwall Hill College.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Bongani Majola - Chairperson at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 12:52
National Consumer Commission to test recalled Tiger Brands canned products.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prudence Moilwa - Head Of Enforcement And Investigations at National Consumer Commission
Today at 12:56
Tokyo Olyimpics update.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter.
Today at 18:09
[PITCHED] The department of finance unpacks how the economic support package will be financed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba Iron Ore results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Mkhwanazi - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - The Dark Side of the ETF
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
INSTIGATORS: 'Unusual Twitter accounts levels of activity raised suspicion' The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change at the University of Cape Town research project lead Jesse Cann discusses the Twitt... 27 July 2021 11:25 AM
WORKERS AND VACCINE: 'Does the business model allow for you to work from home?' Department of Labour occupational health and safety chief inspector Tibor Szana says you are not covered in terms of the Compensat... 27 July 2021 11:18 AM
Govt encourages younger population to bring the elderly for vaccination Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health Department deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp about the vaccine rollout. 27 July 2021 8:24 AM
View all Local
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
View all Politics
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir". 26 July 2021 7:59 PM
Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 26 July 2021 7:50 PM
Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 26 July 2021 7:14 PM
View all Business
23 funny nicknames people got from work Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:49 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
Neighbour leaves note warning woman they can see everything when she showers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 July 2021 10:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Top ten sports films to watch Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to film critic Gayle Edmund about which sports films to watch in between to action at the Olympics. 25 July 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
View all Sport
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter. 23 July 2021 3:10 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Govt encourages younger population to bring the elderly for vaccination

27 July 2021 8:24 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
J&J vaccine rollout

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health Department deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp about the vaccine rollout.

South Africa’s vaccine rollout is gaining momentum and so far over 6 million adults have received their jab.

Currently, the vaccines are being given to the 35-49 cohort and on Sunday President Ramaphosa announced that the 18-34 year cohort will receive their jabs in September.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Health Department deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they aim to vaccinate 35 million people by December.

RELATED: Age group 18 to 34 next in line for Covid-19 vaccine

At the moment we are doing a million vaccination every four days, so the current tempo that we have and we know from what we've got planned as soon as we have more vaccines that we will get it up to a million vaccinations every three days.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

We have to get the herd immunity as fast as possible and we also have to protect the most vulnerable people in the community and that is why we started with the rollout to older people and not a lot of them came out.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

That is why we are messaging the younger population to please bring the elder amongst your family and your communities for vaccination. We may not prevent the fourth wave but we want to prevent a large number of people from getting seriously ill.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

Listen to the full interview below:




27 July 2021 8:24 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
J&J vaccine rollout

More from Local

INSTIGATORS: 'Unusual Twitter accounts levels of activity raised suspicion'

27 July 2021 11:25 AM

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change at the University of Cape Town research project lead Jesse Cann discusses the Twitter accounts of the RET forces network that incited violence and demanded Zuma’s release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WORKERS AND VACCINE: 'Does the business model allow for you to work from home?'

27 July 2021 11:18 AM

Department of Labour occupational health and safety chief inspector Tibor Szana says you are not covered in terms of the Compensation Fund while working from home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa death toll passes 70,000 mark

27 July 2021 6:58 AM

The Health Department says 6,613,704 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HOLOMISA: Sol Kerzner was an isolated issue in 1996 ... things got worse for ANC

26 July 2021 7:23 PM

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the South Africa of tomorrow should be run through coalitions at a national level if we want stability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The fact that cricket players are speaking up in the first place is amazing'

26 July 2021 5:37 PM

eNCA sports reporter Hloni Mtimkulu says those implicated at the Social Justice and Nation-Building hearings will be given an opportunity to respond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANNIVERSARY: 'EFF's Nkandla ConCourt win was phenomenal moment for SA politics'

26 July 2021 4:20 PM

Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says the Economic Freedom Fighters are trying to align politics with science regarding vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We all deal with grieve at our own pace - Bridget McNulty

26 July 2021 2:52 PM

Bridget McNulty, the author of 'The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life,' says when dealing with grief it is important to seek healing when feeling overwhelmed by emotions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Restaurant Association calls for lifting of curfew to operate effectively

26 July 2021 2:17 PM

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will move from level 4 COVID-19 restrictions to adjusted level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

About 93% of educators vaccinated in Gauteng - Panyaza Lesufi

26 July 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi about reopening schools and returning to daily classes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Lotteries Commission intervenes and donates R2-million to Alex FM

26 July 2021 1:16 PM

Spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela says after the damage to the station they used their proactive funding model to try and bring back the voice of the people of Alexandra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

INSTIGATORS: 'Unusual Twitter accounts levels of activity raised suspicion'

Local

Govt encourages younger population to bring the elderly for vaccination

Local

COVID-19: South Africa death toll passes 70,000 mark

Local

EWN Highlights

Cabinet adopts policy to have human remains of S. Africans abroad repatriated

27 July 2021 12:47 PM

Gauteng to increase vaccination sites, aiming to jab 100,000 people per day

27 July 2021 12:40 PM

SAHRC launches probe into racism claims at Cornwall Hill College

27 July 2021 11:36 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA