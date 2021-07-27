Govt encourages younger population to bring the elderly for vaccination





South Africa’s vaccine rollout is gaining momentum and so far over 6 million adults have received their jab.

Currently, the vaccines are being given to the 35-49 cohort and on Sunday President Ramaphosa announced that the 18-34 year cohort will receive their jabs in September.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Health Department deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp says they aim to vaccinate 35 million people by December.

RELATED: Age group 18 to 34 next in line for Covid-19 vaccine

At the moment we are doing a million vaccination every four days, so the current tempo that we have and we know from what we've got planned as soon as we have more vaccines that we will get it up to a million vaccinations every three days. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

We have to get the herd immunity as fast as possible and we also have to protect the most vulnerable people in the community and that is why we started with the rollout to older people and not a lot of them came out. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

That is why we are messaging the younger population to please bring the elder amongst your family and your communities for vaccination. We may not prevent the fourth wave but we want to prevent a large number of people from getting seriously ill. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director-General - Department of Health

Listen to the full interview below: