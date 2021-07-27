WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold
Ariarne Titmus coach could not hold it in when she won gold in the 400-meter freestyle swimming race.
Australian swimming coach, Dean Boxall reaction got people admiring his passion for the sport.
Watch the video below:
