23 funny nicknames people got from work
Do you have a nickname that you got from work?
@jamieeast asked this on Twitter and the responses have been hilarious.
My husband is a southerner living in Yorkshire. He also has a glass eye. His Barnsley workmates call him ‘the London eye’.— Laura Aurora (@MrsLauraAurora) January 25, 2020
A dock workers son got a job on the docks in Liverpool and he told him to keep his mouth shut on his first day at work, otherwise he’d get given a nickname.— Plink2 (@plinketyplink2) January 26, 2020
The next day they nick-named him “The Quiet Man.” https://t.co/59E8tPg4L7
