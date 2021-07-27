INSTIGATORS: 'Unusual Twitter accounts levels of activity raised suspicion'
Two weeks back Police Minister Bheki Cele mentioned that law-enforcement agencies have a list of 12 suspects who have been implicated in fuelling the looting and violence which took place in various parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.
The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change, a nonprofit organisation based at the University of Cape Town’s graduate school of business, took the liberty to look into the suspects' social media accounts which were central to the instigation that caused the mayhem and destruction in the two provinces.
The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change at the University of Cape Town research project lead Jesse Cann says their job focuses on analyzing and researching conversations online.
We are not an investigative organisation and we do not do forensic work, what we do is look at what is happening online and report on the conversation.Jesse Cann, Research Project Lead at The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change - University of Cape Town
We noticed a spike in conversation in the second week of July. Our team then took it upon themselves to start digging into this content and looking for posts containing physical mobilisation like meet me at this time, calls for riots and violence. Once we found this content we looked into the hashtags being used on each page to organise and coordinate this particular content.Jesse Cann, Research Project Lead at The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change - University of Cape Town
We then use those posts that state unrest together with the hashtags and place them in an analytic software and that gave us a big data set of all the tweets using that specific hashtag.Jesse Cann, Research Project Lead at The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change - University of Cape Town
When we zoom into the top 12 accounts, there were levels of activity in them like we have never seen before. We had accounts averaging over 800 single narrative tweets a day and that caught our attention as it is a red flag.Jesse Cann, Research Project Lead at The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change - University of Cape Town
RELATED: National Lotteries Commission intervenes and donates R2-million to Alex FM
Cann says the accounts stood out because they were exclusively and continuously using the hashtags which were in support of the former president, he added that most of the users were using anonymous accounts with stolen pictures and engaging predominantly in a single narrative.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/online_twitter_dark.html?oriSearch=online+twitter&sti=njz9nhtwd1o762duzi|&mediapopup=113070540
More from Local
WORKERS AND VACCINE: 'Does the business model allow for you to work from home?'
Department of Labour occupational health and safety chief inspector Tibor Szana says you are not covered in terms of the Compensation Fund while working from home.Read More
Govt encourages younger population to bring the elderly for vaccination
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health Department deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp about the vaccine rollout.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa death toll passes 70,000 mark
The Health Department says 6,613,704 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
HOLOMISA: Sol Kerzner was an isolated issue in 1996 ... things got worse for ANC
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the South Africa of tomorrow should be run through coalitions at a national level if we want stability.Read More
'The fact that cricket players are speaking up in the first place is amazing'
eNCA sports reporter Hloni Mtimkulu says those implicated at the Social Justice and Nation-Building hearings will be given an opportunity to respond.Read More
ANNIVERSARY: 'EFF's Nkandla ConCourt win was phenomenal moment for SA politics'
Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says the Economic Freedom Fighters are trying to align politics with science regarding vaccines.Read More
We all deal with grieve at our own pace - Bridget McNulty
Bridget McNulty, the author of 'The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life,' says when dealing with grief it is important to seek healing when feeling overwhelmed by emotions.Read More
Restaurant Association calls for lifting of curfew to operate effectively
On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will move from level 4 COVID-19 restrictions to adjusted level 3.Read More
About 93% of educators vaccinated in Gauteng - Panyaza Lesufi
Mandy Wiener speaks to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi about reopening schools and returning to daily classes.Read More