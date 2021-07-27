INSTIGATORS: 'Unusual Twitter accounts levels of activity raised suspicion'





Two weeks back Police Minister Bheki Cele mentioned that law-enforcement agencies have a list of 12 suspects who have been implicated in fuelling the looting and violence which took place in various parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change, a nonprofit organisation based at the University of Cape Town’s graduate school of business, took the liberty to look into the suspects' social media accounts which were central to the instigation that caused the mayhem and destruction in the two provinces.

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change at the University of Cape Town research project lead Jesse Cann says their job focuses on analyzing and researching conversations online.

We are not an investigative organisation and we do not do forensic work, what we do is look at what is happening online and report on the conversation. Jesse Cann, Research Project Lead at The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change - University of Cape Town

We noticed a spike in conversation in the second week of July. Our team then took it upon themselves to start digging into this content and looking for posts containing physical mobilisation like meet me at this time, calls for riots and violence. Once we found this content we looked into the hashtags being used on each page to organise and coordinate this particular content. Jesse Cann, Research Project Lead at The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change - University of Cape Town

We then use those posts that state unrest together with the hashtags and place them in an analytic software and that gave us a big data set of all the tweets using that specific hashtag. Jesse Cann, Research Project Lead at The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change - University of Cape Town

When we zoom into the top 12 accounts, there were levels of activity in them like we have never seen before. We had accounts averaging over 800 single narrative tweets a day and that caught our attention as it is a red flag. Jesse Cann, Research Project Lead at The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change - University of Cape Town

Cann says the accounts stood out because they were exclusively and continuously using the hashtags which were in support of the former president, he added that most of the users were using anonymous accounts with stolen pictures and engaging predominantly in a single narrative.

