WORKERS AND VACCINE: 'Does the business model allow for you to work from home?'
Schools reopened on Monday with more than 430,000 teachers vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a Daily Maverick article. This is good news. But many tens of thousands of teachers remain unvaccinated. Both the education department and unions should be doing more to get hesitant teachers vaccinated.
Unvaccinated teachers risk infecting learners who could then infect their family and friends. The argument that everyone in a workplace has the right to choose whether or not to get a Covid-19 vaccine would have some merit if we didn't breathe in each other's germs. But we do.
In a work environment, people have the right to know which of their colleagues are putting them at risk. Sure, some medical conditions are a confidential matter, but people also have to know if they are at unnecessary risk of a contagious potentially fatal infection.
Unvaccinated teachers present a serious risk to themselves and their colleagues. They need to be urged to get vaccinated, not indulged.
Department of Labour occupational health and safety chief inspector Tibor Szana tells Clement Manyathela more.
There are other people at the workplace who also need to be protected, it's not just about the employer and the workplace, it is also about the employee as well as members of the public and other employees that may come in on a contractual basis into that workplace.Tibor Szana, Occupational health and safety chief inspector - Department of Labour
I feel this case will end in the courts. Does the business model allow for you to work from home? Are you the only person that will be working from home? How do they manage the whole aspect of you working from home and providing you with the necessary resources while doing so? Currently you are not covered in terms of the Compensation Fund while working from home.Tibor Szana, Occupational health and safety chief inspector - Department of Labour
Our Occupational Health and Safety Act also has some limitations in terms of people working from home and how they are gonna go about it. Those are issues that we still need to resolve in terms of policies for people to work from home.Tibor Szana, Occupational health and safety chief inspector - Department of Labour
Can you, with your co-morbidities work from home? It is still an issue between and your employer. If you can go to work and work in an environment that is safe enough for you to work at the workplace and you and your employer come to an agreement that you can go back to work then it's fine.Tibor Szana, Occupational health and safety chief inspector - Department of Labour
Neither you nor your employer can negotiate lesser occupational health and safety standard than what is already captured in the Occupational Health and Safety Act.Tibor Szana, Occupational health and safety chief inspector - Department of Labour
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
