Gauteng to increase vaccination sites, aiming to jab 100,000 people per day
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province wanted to increase the number of vaccination sites available, with the aim of inoculating 100,000 people every day.
He visited the Witkoppen Clinic in Fourways earlier on Tuesday where he interacted with eligible candidates who were queuing, either to get their first jab or their second dose.
Makhura said that Gauteng wanted to also increase the vaccination sites, especially in the public sector to more than 500.
“Every vaccination site is going to double the number of people being vaccinated, but we're also doubling the number of actual vaccination sites,” Makhura said.
