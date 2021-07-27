Gauteng to increase vaccination sites, aiming to jab 100,000 people per day

Streaming issues? Report here
How can we have a situation where SA ports aren't working? - Freight association Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly raises concerns about ships starting to bypass South African ports. 27 July 2021 5:15 PM
The importance of buying ethical fire wood Department of Forestry, Fisheries & Environment natural forests & woodlands specialist Izak van der Merwe advises on how to check... 27 July 2021 4:29 PM
Mango to offer affected customers vouchers after flights temporarily suspended Mango which is a subsidiary of South African Airways announced on Tuesday that it temporarily suspended all its operations due to... 27 July 2021 1:28 PM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Interest rate unchanged, unrest affects growth forecast says Sarb Governor The Money Show talks to Prof. Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) about the Reserve Bank's outlook for the economy. 22 July 2021 9:30 PM
'Cyber attack' on Transnet: Govt investigating if linked to continuing unrest The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, Head of Cyber Security at Atvance Intelligence. 22 July 2021 8:01 PM
Business and operational strategies had to be revised due to pandemic - Momentum Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about umbrella funds for businesses. 27 July 2021 2:08 PM
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir". 26 July 2021 7:59 PM
Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 26 July 2021 7:50 PM
23 funny nicknames people got from work Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:49 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
Neighbour leaves note warning woman they can see everything when she showers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 July 2021 10:00 AM
Top ten sports films to watch Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to film critic Gayle Edmund about which sports films to watch in between to action at the Olympics. 25 July 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
Studying music at UCT has built and shaped my voice - Bonj The musician says the 'A Journey' is an audio of events and places she has to, a diary of her journey as a songwriter. 23 July 2021 3:10 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
Gauteng to increase vaccination sites, aiming to jab 100,000 people per day

27 July 2021 12:40 PM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Gauteng Premier David Makhura
Coronavirus
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine

Premier David Makhura said that Gauteng wanted to also increase the vaccination sites, especially in the public sector to more than 500.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province wanted to increase the number of vaccination sites available, with the aim of inoculating 100,000 people every day.

He visited the Witkoppen Clinic in Fourways earlier on Tuesday where he interacted with eligible candidates who were queuing, either to get their first jab or their second dose.

Makhura said that Gauteng wanted to also increase the vaccination sites, especially in the public sector to more than 500.

“Every vaccination site is going to double the number of people being vaccinated, but we're also doubling the number of actual vaccination sites,” Makhura said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng to increase vaccination sites, aiming to jab 100,000 people per day




How can we have a situation where SA ports aren't working? - Freight association

27 July 2021 5:15 PM

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly raises concerns about ships starting to bypass South African ports.

Read More

The importance of buying ethical fire wood

27 July 2021 4:29 PM

Department of Forestry, Fisheries & Environment natural forests & woodlands specialist Izak van der Merwe advises on how to check whether the wood you have purchased is ethically sourced.

Read More

Mango to offer affected customers vouchers after flights temporarily suspended

27 July 2021 1:28 PM

Mango which is a subsidiary of South African Airways announced on Tuesday that it temporarily suspended all its operations due to outstanding payment to one of its creditors.

Read More

INSTIGATORS: 'Unusual Twitter accounts levels of activity raised suspicion'

27 July 2021 11:25 AM

The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change at the University of Cape Town research project lead Jesse Cann discusses the Twitter accounts of the RET forces network that incited violence and demanded Zuma’s release.

Read More

WORKERS AND VACCINE: 'Does the business model allow for you to work from home?'

27 July 2021 11:18 AM

Department of Labour occupational health and safety chief inspector Tibor Szana says you are not covered in terms of the Compensation Fund while working from home.

Read More

Govt encourages younger population to bring the elderly for vaccination

27 July 2021 8:24 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health Department deputy director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp about the vaccine rollout.

Read More

COVID-19: South Africa death toll passes 70,000 mark

27 July 2021 6:58 AM

The Health Department says 6,613,704 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Read More

HOLOMISA: Sol Kerzner was an isolated issue in 1996 ... things got worse for ANC

26 July 2021 7:23 PM

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the South Africa of tomorrow should be run through coalitions at a national level if we want stability.

Read More

'The fact that cricket players are speaking up in the first place is amazing'

26 July 2021 5:37 PM

eNCA sports reporter Hloni Mtimkulu says those implicated at the Social Justice and Nation-Building hearings will be given an opportunity to respond.

Read More

ANNIVERSARY: 'EFF's Nkandla ConCourt win was phenomenal moment for SA politics'

26 July 2021 4:20 PM

Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says the Economic Freedom Fighters are trying to align politics with science regarding vaccines.

Read More

Taxi violence and school burglaries disrupt teaching and learning in SA

27 July 2021 5:16 PM

Gauteng Health says no one who is eligible for the COVID jab will be turned away

27 July 2021 4:36 PM

Unions: We agree to the new wage deal but...

27 July 2021 3:54 PM

