Business and operational strategies had to be revised due to pandemic - Momentum





Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork tells Mandy Wiener that there are a lot of misconceptions around umbrella funds.

He says some employees are hesitant to move their stand-alone fund to an umbrella fund.

He adds that one misconception is that umbrella funds are inflexible.

Almost all the businesses we spoke to had to revise their business and operational strategy due to the pandemic. At least a third of them experienced major disruption and potential retrenchments. Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

Businesses continue to search for cost efficiencies and, naturally, they set their sights towards umbrella commercial funds. Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

Retirement savings in the South African context are probably the only savings that people have, so it is very important for us to enhance that. Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate

