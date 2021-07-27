Business and operational strategies had to be revised due to pandemic - Momentum
Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork tells Mandy Wiener that there are a lot of misconceptions around umbrella funds.
He says some employees are hesitant to move their stand-alone fund to an umbrella fund.
He adds that one misconception is that umbrella funds are inflexible.
Almost all the businesses we spoke to had to revise their business and operational strategy due to the pandemic. At least a third of them experienced major disruption and potential retrenchments.Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate
Businesses continue to search for cost efficiencies and, naturally, they set their sights towards umbrella commercial funds.Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate
Retirement savings in the South African context are probably the only savings that people have, so it is very important for us to enhance that.Nashalin Portrag, Head of FundsAtWork - Momentum Corporate
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nateemee/nateemee1711/nateemee171100020/90218590-close-up-of-businessman-or-accountant-hand-holding-pen-working-on-calculator-to-calculate-business-d.jpg
More from Business
Mango to offer affected customers vouchers after flights temporarily suspended
Mango which is a subsidiary of South African Airways announced on Tuesday that it temporarily suspended all its operations due to outstanding payment to one of its creditors.Read More
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".Read More
Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.Read More
Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.Read More
Anglo American Platinum releases spectacular results – pays record dividends
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.Read More
Tiger Brands recalls R650 million of canned goods – 9% of annual production
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Noel Doyle, CEO at Tiger Brands.Read More
Restaurant Association calls for lifting of curfew to operate effectively
On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country will move from level 4 COVID-19 restrictions to adjusted level 3.Read More
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains
The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent.Read More
KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect
Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an 'extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier'.Read More