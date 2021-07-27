Mango to offer affected customers vouchers after flights temporarily suspended





JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's low-cost airline Mango said that it would offer customers vouchers to help with alternative travel arrangements with the airline.

Mango, which is a subsidiary of South African Airways (SAA), announced on Tuesday that it had temporarily suspended all its operations due to outstanding payments to one of its creditors.

The airline has been waiting for capital injection from government amid financial challenges that had resulted to employees working without pay for at least two months now.

Mango spokesperson Benediction Zwane said that they'd made plans for affected customers: “Customers will be issued with vouchers valid for up to 24 months. So they can use those vouchers to find alternative transport arrangements.”

Dear Guests,



Mango Airlines apologises for today's flight interruptions and delays.



We can confirm that our services and all flights are temporarily suspended from today, 27 July 2021, until further notice due to outstanding payments to ATNS. (1/4) — Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) July 27, 2021

Customers are also urged to contact us via email at enquiries@flymango.com and/or vouchers@flymango.com to deal with cancellations and voucher-related matters specifically.



Issued vouchers will be valid for 24 months. (3/4) — Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) July 27, 2021

