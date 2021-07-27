The importance of buying ethical fire wood





Winter is here meaning lots of people are most of the time in front of the heaters, hot water bottles near them, or enjoying their fireplaces to defeat the cold.

Department of Forestry, Fisheries & Environment natural forests & woodlands specialist Izak van der Merwe gave insight on what firewood is best to purchase for those with fireplaces. He went on to explain why people should ask their traders for their licenses when checking whether the wood is ethical.

I think the question is raised when talking about indigenous trees, when you look into the indigenous components of the firewood market, most of those trees are sourced from the bushveld areas. Izak van der Merwe, Natural forests and woodlands specialist - Department of Forestry Fisheries, & Environment

We have 47 protected tree species under the national forest act and you need a license to cut those trees and transport that specific wood. Izak van der Merwe, Natural forests and woodlands specialist - Department of Forestry, Fisheries & Environment

Van der Merwe says the firewood market is huge with more than 100,000 tons per month with some of the wood sold being non-indigenous.

The vast majority of the camel thorn and lead wood is sold under license and those are issued on dead trees. Izak van der Merwe, Natural forests and woodlands specialist - Department of Forestry, Fisheries & Environment

People who want to ensure they are purchasing ethical wood, need to ask the trader for a copy of their license. Izak van der Merwe, Natural forests and woodlands specialist - Department of Forestry, Fisheries & Environment

