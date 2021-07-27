How can we have a situation where SA ports aren't working? - Freight association





Transnet on Monday 26 July, declared force majeure a clause that prevents a party from fulfilling a contract because of external and unforeseen circumstances. This comes after the state-owned logistics firm main port terminals were hit by a major cyberattack last week, prompting it to turn to a rarely-invoked clause releasing it from liability.

Road Freight Association Chief Executive Officer Gavin Kelly says even though there is a concern as to when the ports will function, for now, the country should not worry about the volume coming from the ports as they are closed.

The ports are closed and there is less flow going through the ports. We would only pick that up that there is less volume once the ports are working efficiently. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

How can we have a situation where ports are not moving imports and exports and the only reason we are given is that something happened to the IT structure systems of Transnet and we are not told how it happened or when will it be up and running again. Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

We do not know whether this was caused by sheer incompetence, outdated systems even though we were told they updated six months ago, or was it really a cyber attack and if it was what guarantee do we have that it will not happen again? Gavin Kelly, Chief Executive Officer - Road Freight Association

Kelly says that neighbouring countries for the past 10 years have been investing in their infrastructure and if the government does not act quickly, this may cost the country.

