Experts give conflicting versions of how to bill customers for electricity
Last month Johannesburg residents were informed that municipal bills will be increasing leaving many residents concerned about not being able to meet the financial obligations.
City Power customers were told they would have to pay 14.6% more for electricity, water and sanitation will now cost 6.8% more, while refuse removal is going up by 4.3% and property rates by 2%.
Many listeners on the John Perlman Show wanted to know how prepaid electricity prices work in the country.
In terms of how prepaid electricity is calculated it differs from your local government so it is one of the forms used to calculate revenue and I think depending on certain areas where some will reduce certain benefits from the municipality others will eventually pay for those benefits around your middle-class areas.Tebogo Ramahlo, Head - Imbeu Energy Solutions
Tshwane, for instance, if you purchase electricity around the 25th then it is more expensive but if you purchase it between the 15th and 25th, also depending on how much you spend, then it may become gradually less expensive.Tebogo Ramahlo, Head - Imbeu Energy Solutions
RELATED: Joburg rates increases kick in on Thursday while residents struggle financially
City of Tshwane utilities and services MMC Philip Nel disagreed with Ramahlo on how the electricity is billed in there.
In the city of Tshwane, users pay exactly for the same tariffs for electricity irrespective of whether they buy prepaid or postpaid. Secondly, the tariffs for both categories are determined by the consumption during the month.Philip Nel, MMC for utilities and services - City of Tshwane
Every time a user buys electricity the system continues calculating from the previous purchase so it looks like it costs more if you buy later in the month but that is not true it is just that you have already escalated up in the block tariffs.Philip Nel , MMC of utilities and services - City of Tshwane
City Power prepaid electricity acting manager Mpho Khoza says Johannesburg's billing system is simpler than Tshwane.
As you consume more in that month then the system automatically bills you on that tariff.Mpho Khoza, Acting Manager for Prepaid electricity - City Power
I would advise people to look at the consumption and try and buy in bulk.Mpho Khoza, Acting Manager for Prepaid electricity - City Power
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
