300 jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital and data)
Amid a jobs bloodbath, Capitec Bank has announced it is embarking on a major recruitment drive.
The Bank says it's set to fill more than 300 vacancies in the tech, digital and data fields.
RELATED: Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month
We’re #hiring! Wim de Bruyn, our CIO, is excited to announce over 300 vacancies in tech, digital and data. Join our team and become part of the best digital bank in South Africa. Visit https://t.co/PcCRn6YLrE for more information or to apply. pic.twitter.com/n9fTKaGlAT— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) July 27, 2021
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie explains what the Bank means by hiring "Employees of The Future".
The jobs being advertised are for candidates highly skilled in the tech field.
We're referring to where the world is going, so it's people in the new digital space and the new payment space and data.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
We're looking at AI, machine learning... the kinds of jobs we believe are critical to go forward.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
We believe there are [qualified] people in South Africa, especially young people... We can develop them to senior people in the next five to six years.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
Fourie notes that before the recent unrest, Capitec had actually been looking for close to 600 people.
Due to the unrest quite a few of our branches actually closed and we're redeploying staff until these are rebuilt.Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
We've lost close to 80 branches, of which 11 haven't been badly damaged... so there are about 70 that have been destroyed... and 100-150 ATMs destroyed on top of it...Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank
Find information about the advertised jobs on the Capitec website.
Listen to the interview with Fourie on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 300 jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital and data)
More from Business
FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting
'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.Read More
SA's Yoco raises R1.2b in new funding: 'A vote of confidence in small business'
'We're looking to hire an additional 200 people over the next year alone.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO of YocoRead More
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery?
On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from.Read More
Business and operational strategies had to be revised due to pandemic - Momentum
Mandy Wiener speaks to Momentum Corporate head of FundsAtWork Nashalin Portrag about umbrella funds for businesses.Read More
Mango to offer affected customers vouchers after flights temporarily suspended
Mango which is a subsidiary of South African Airways announced on Tuesday that it temporarily suspended all its operations due to outstanding payment to one of its creditors.Read More
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".Read More
Retail is not dead – our 3% vacancy rate is proof, says Liberty Two Degrees
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.Read More
Alcohol industry gets R7.5 billion tax postponement – will it make a difference?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles De Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.Read More
Anglo American Platinum releases spectacular results – pays record dividends
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
More from Local
FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting
'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.Read More
Experts give conflicting versions of how to bill customers for electricity
City Power prepaid electricity acting manager Mpho Khoza advises consumers to look at their electricity consumption and buy in bulk.Read More
How can we have a situation where SA ports aren't working? - Freight association
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly raises concerns about ships starting to bypass South African ports.Read More
Gauteng Health says no one who is eligible for the COVID jab will be turned away
Government aims to increase its pace to get as many as 100,000 people jabbed per day while also planning to increase its capacity.Read More
The importance of buying ethical fire wood
Department of Forestry, Fisheries & Environment natural forests & woodlands specialist Izak van der Merwe advises on how to check whether the wood you have purchased is ethically sourced.Read More
Mango to offer affected customers vouchers after flights temporarily suspended
Mango which is a subsidiary of South African Airways announced on Tuesday that it temporarily suspended all its operations due to outstanding payment to one of its creditors.Read More
Gauteng to increase vaccination sites, aiming to jab 100,000 people per day
Premier David Makhura said that Gauteng wanted to also increase the vaccination sites, especially in the public sector to more than 500.Read More
INSTIGATORS: 'Unusual Twitter accounts levels of activity raised suspicion'
The Centre for Analytics and Behavioral Change at the University of Cape Town research project lead Jesse Cann discusses the Twitter accounts of the RET forces network that incited violence and demanded Zuma’s release.Read More
WORKERS AND VACCINE: 'Does the business model allow for you to work from home?'
Department of Labour occupational health and safety chief inspector Tibor Szana says you are not covered in terms of the Compensation Fund while working from home.Read More
More from Lifestyle
23 funny nicknames people got from work
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
The story of Jane Evans and 'Early Childhood Development' in South Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jane Evans, author of "A Path Unexpected: A Memoir".Read More
Neighbour leaves note warning woman they can see everything when she showers
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Disgusting' viral video shows female reporter being harassed on camera by men
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Top ten sports films to watch
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to film critic Gayle Edmund about which sports films to watch in between to action at the Olympics.Read More
Tips on how to deal with clothes moths
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder of Homedzine.co.za Janice Anderssen about clothesmoths.Read More
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses
New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.Read More
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm
Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to womenRead More