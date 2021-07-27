300 jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital and data)





Amid a jobs bloodbath, Capitec Bank has announced it is embarking on a major recruitment drive.

The Bank says it's set to fill more than 300 vacancies in the tech, digital and data fields.

We’re #hiring! Wim de Bruyn, our CIO, is excited to announce over 300 vacancies in tech, digital and data. Join our team and become part of the best digital bank in South Africa. Visit https://t.co/PcCRn6YLrE for more information or to apply. pic.twitter.com/n9fTKaGlAT — Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) July 27, 2021

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie explains what the Bank means by hiring "Employees of The Future".

The jobs being advertised are for candidates highly skilled in the tech field.

We're referring to where the world is going, so it's people in the new digital space and the new payment space and data. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

We're looking at AI, machine learning... the kinds of jobs we believe are critical to go forward. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

We believe there are [qualified] people in South Africa, especially young people... We can develop them to senior people in the next five to six years. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Fourie notes that before the recent unrest, Capitec had actually been looking for close to 600 people.

Due to the unrest quite a few of our branches actually closed and we're redeploying staff until these are rebuilt. Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

We've lost close to 80 branches, of which 11 haven't been badly damaged... so there are about 70 that have been destroyed... and 100-150 ATMs destroyed on top of it... Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

