COVID-19: South Africa records new 7,733 cases and 370 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 7,733 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,391,223.
Gauteng province has recorded 2,324 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
370 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 70,388 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 9,718 new cases and 287 deaths
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,180,494 representing a recovery rate of 91,2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 6,854,667 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
