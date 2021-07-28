Streaming issues? Report here
No employer has a right to bully employees into compulsory vaccination - Cosatu

28 July 2021 8:14 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cosatu
Vaccination
vaccine
Covid-19 in the workplace

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Cosatu's national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla and Labour consultant Tony Healy about vaccinations for employees.

Trade unions are threatening to take action against any employer who dismisses an employee who chooses not to be vaccinated.

However, Cosatu's national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla tells Bongani Bingwa that their position is to encourage people to get the jab.

The government has said it would not force citizens to take the Covid-19 vaccine but encourages everyone to take the jab.

There are constitutional grounds for people to reject the vaccine ad there are medical grounds, I mean some people are allergic to some components of the vaccine.

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

We are clear that those workers who are uncomfortable with the vaccine, have the right to raise that issue with the employer and that employer has no right to bully them into compulsory vaccination.

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

RELATED: **WORKERS AND VACCINE: 'Does the business model allow for you to work from home?'**

Labour consultant Tony Healy says there will be circumstances where an employer will draft a Covid-19 vaccination policy but that would need to be justifiable.

Employers cant make vaccination compulsory willy-nilly, there has to be a valid reason.

Tony Healy, Labour consultant

There will be many cases on this and we will hear what the courts say.

Tony Healy, Labour consultant

Listen to both interviews here:




