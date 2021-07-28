WATCH: SANDF member struggling to get into truck goes viral
A video of an SANDF member struggling to get inside the truck has gone viral.
Twitter user @darren_olivier gave context to the video and says the SANDF is deploying everyone to meet the 25,000 troops needed to patrol the streets after the brazen looting that took place weeks ago.
Watch the video below:
This looks terrible and is an unacceptable level of fitness. However some context is also necessary: I said that the SANDF was stretching to deploy whoever possible to meet 25k, including reserves who hadn’t gone out in ages. Not entirely reflective of the core combat units. https://t.co/VxaBPjGYIB— Darren Olivier (@darren_olivier) July 27, 2021
