WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people

Today at 12:05 LIVE: Media briefing to unpack economic support package as announced by President Ramaphosa. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:10 Transnet Cyberattack: "Someone must take responsibility for what happened" - AgriSA. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Christo Van Der Rheede - Executive Director at Agri SA

Today at 12:15 Audio: Transnet says they are working on restoring systems after force majeure. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Ayanda Shezi, Transnet Spokesperson.

Today at 12:23 Ngizwe Mchunu back in court applying for bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 CGE calls for a probe into the treatment of looters in Gauteng, KZN. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality

Today at 12:37 Update: Premier Alan Winde On Covid-19 Case, Vaccines and Taxi Violence. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 12:41 Media briefing to unpack economic support package as announced by President Ramaphosa. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:52 Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka - Prioritizing Mental Health. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Helen Bayne, Researcher, senior lecturer and sport scientist

Today at 12:56 Tokyo Olyimpics update. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter.

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - What's next for mRNA vaccines The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler

