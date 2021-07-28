WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: SANDF member struggling to get into truck goes viral
German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos has defended her coach after a video of him shaking and slapping her before her match went viral.
Trajdos says the coach was doing what she wanted him to do to fire her up!
Watch the video below:
Listen to what else has gone viral:
More from Sport
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Top ten sports films to watch
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to film critic Gayle Edmund about which sports films to watch in between to action at the Olympics.Read More
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions
They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening.Read More
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title
The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca.Read More
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics
The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especially as coming after the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
SABC criticises SuperSport for blocking CAF Final broadcast rights
In statement on Friday, the broadcaster said it was 'surprised and disappointed to learn yesterday (Thursday) that CAF had sold the exclusive rights to broadcast the final to the pay-TV broadcaster, SuperSport'.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team
Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".Read More
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More