JAB OR PILL?: When I received my jab I was so nervous the nurse had to trick me
On Tuesday, 27 July Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the Witkoppen clinic to oversee the vaccination sites and interact with eligible candidates who were being inoculated.
Clement Manyathela shared his experience when receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, confessing how terrified he is of injections and posed questions towards his listeners on whether males are more inferior to injections than females.
I am actually embarrassed to say when I received the injection I screamed. I have always been scared of injections since I was a baby and when I went for my jab my friend Masa had to accompany me. I was so scared that as we got closer I even stopped talking.Clement Manyathela, presenter - 702
RELATED: Gauteng Health says no one who is eligible for the COVID jab will be turned away
Listeners related to Manyathela's fear, with others mocking him for being scared of injections.
I have a 56-year-old brother who has to take medication but the doctor has switched him to now take injections only and he is petrified of injection. My sister has to drive from Woodmead to Kagiso to fetch him, hold his hand while receiving the injection and send him back home. As I speak to you, I have taken leave from work so that I am by his side when he gets the vaccination. He is that scared of needles.Mpume, Caller
When I received my jab I was so nervous the nurse had to trick me by asking destructive questions. She was amazing because as I was trying to figure out an answer she was already done injecting me.Kennedy, Caller
I used to be scared of taking injections, I would cry like a baby. Until I went to prison and due to the circumstances I was faced with. They made me stronger now I can take injections.Maxwell, Caller
Many argued that they would rather take injections than medication as it makes them sicker or they cannot swallow pills.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54221462_medical-syringe-in-the-doctor-s-hands-on-the-patient-s-background-.html
More from Local
WATCH: SANDF member struggling to get into truck goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
No employer has a right to bully employees into compulsory vaccination - Cosatu
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Cosatu's national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla and Labour consultant Tony Healy about vaccinations for employees.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records new 7,733 cases and 370 deaths
The Health Department says 6,854,667 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting
'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.Read More
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data)
Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie.Read More
SA's Yoco raises R1.2b in new funding: 'A vote of confidence in small business'
'We're looking to hire an additional 200 people over the next year alone.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO of YocoRead More
Experts give conflicting versions of how to bill customers for electricity
City Power prepaid electricity acting manager Mpho Khoza advises consumers to look at their electricity consumption and buy in bulk.Read More
How can we have a situation where SA ports aren't working? - Freight association
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly raises concerns about ships starting to bypass South African ports.Read More
Gauteng Health says no one who is eligible for the COVID jab will be turned away
Government aims to increase its pace to get as many as 100,000 people jabbed per day while also planning to increase its capacity.Read More