JAB OR PILL?: When I received my jab I was so nervous the nurse had to trick me





On Tuesday, 27 July Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the Witkoppen clinic to oversee the vaccination sites and interact with eligible candidates who were being inoculated.

Clement Manyathela shared his experience when receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, confessing how terrified he is of injections and posed questions towards his listeners on whether males are more inferior to injections than females.

I am actually embarrassed to say when I received the injection I screamed. I have always been scared of injections since I was a baby and when I went for my jab my friend Masa had to accompany me. I was so scared that as we got closer I even stopped talking. Clement Manyathela, presenter - 702

Listeners related to Manyathela's fear, with others mocking him for being scared of injections.

I have a 56-year-old brother who has to take medication but the doctor has switched him to now take injections only and he is petrified of injection. My sister has to drive from Woodmead to Kagiso to fetch him, hold his hand while receiving the injection and send him back home. As I speak to you, I have taken leave from work so that I am by his side when he gets the vaccination. He is that scared of needles. Mpume, Caller

When I received my jab I was so nervous the nurse had to trick me by asking destructive questions. She was amazing because as I was trying to figure out an answer she was already done injecting me. Kennedy, Caller

I used to be scared of taking injections, I would cry like a baby. Until I went to prison and due to the circumstances I was faced with. They made me stronger now I can take injections. Maxwell, Caller

Many argued that they would rather take injections than medication as it makes them sicker or they cannot swallow pills.

Listen to the full interview below...