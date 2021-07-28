Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have announced the release of seven players ahead of the 2021/22 season.
Most noteworthy was Willard Katsande, who was with the club for 10 years.
Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped foreign player. During his time, the defender won 2 ABSA Premiership championships as well as a Nedbank Cup and MTN8 title.
Also out the door were Brylon Petersen and Philani Zulu. The pair joined from Maritzburg United.
Kgotso Moleko has also left Naturena. The defender had struggled for playing time in his final season.
The Soweto side also confirmed that Lazalous Kambole and Yagan Sasman would be made available for transfer.
Youth product Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya would also be transfer-listed after making 53 appearances across the last two seasons
Kaizer Chiefs had a disappointing 2020/21 season, finishing eighth in the inaugural DStv Premiership.
Since announcing Stuart Baxter as their new coach, Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander were announced as new signings.
