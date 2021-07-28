Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs

28 July 2021 10:40 AM
by Anthony Teixeira
Kaizer Chiefs
DStv Premiership
Willard Katsande

Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped foreign player. During his time, the defender won 2 ABSA Premiership championships as well as a Nedbank Cup and MTN8 title.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have announced the release of seven players ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Most noteworthy was Willard Katsande, who was with the club for 10 years.

Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped foreign player. During his time, the defender won 2 ABSA Premiership championships as well as a Nedbank Cup and MTN8 title.

Also out the door were Brylon Petersen and Philani Zulu. The pair joined from Maritzburg United.

Kgotso Moleko has also left Naturena. The defender had struggled for playing time in his final season.

The Soweto side also confirmed that Lazalous Kambole and Yagan Sasman would be made available for transfer.

Youth product Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya would also be transfer-listed after making 53 appearances across the last two seasons

Kaizer Chiefs had a disappointing 2020/21 season, finishing eighth in the inaugural DStv Premiership.

Since announcing Stuart Baxter as their new coach, Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander were announced as new signings.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs




Kaizer Chiefs
DStv Premiership
Willard Katsande

