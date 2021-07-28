'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked'
The Commission for Gender Equality is calling for a probe into the inhumane treatment of some looters on KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The commission says they condone looting, it is a crime but people need to be treated with dignity.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi says people have rights and should be treated with dignity and respect.
We as the Gender Commission understand what we have gone through as a country in KwaZulu-Natal and in Gauteng, however, we cannot put a blind eye on the constitutional mandate that we have as a commission.Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission for Gender Equality
We have seen instances of women, children, adults being made to swim in spillage and there are stories of some being undressed and made to parade naked.Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission for Gender Equality
Listen to the full interview below:
