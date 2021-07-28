'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked'

Today at 15:10 EWN: Alleged looting instigator - Ngiswe Mchunu bail application Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 15:20 [Analysis] Mboweni’s briefing on govt’s economic support packages Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand

125 125

Today at 15:50 Funeral industry struggling to get raw materials to make coffins due to recent violence Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn

125 125

Today at 16:10 Is there a legal basis for employers to dismiss anti-vaxxers? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Safura Abdool Karim, senior researcher and health lawyer at PRICELESS SA

125 125

Today at 16:20 How a Company Can Protect Itself from Hacking Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

125 125

Today at 16:40 Government's relief measures for business and to rebuild after the unrest Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA

125 125

Today at 17:10 Vavi and Holomisa mediate in taxi association battle Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚

125 125

Today at 17:20 EWN: Labour Ministry unpacks relief measures Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 18:09 Finance minister Tito Mboweni announces R36.2 billion worth of economic support [Tito Mboweni is the other guest] The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - What's next for mRNA vaccines The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Sleazy Cellphone Insurance The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125