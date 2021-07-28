We will prefer to use Johnson & Johnson in rural communities - Health Department
A report in Business Day says the US government will begin shipping a donation of almost 5.7-million Pfizer shots to South Africa today.
The first consignment is expected to land on Saturday.
Department of Health Deputy Director-General Dr Nicholas Crisp has more.
It has been confirmed that this has been under discussion for some time. We are very excited because it is a very significant consignment expected in the next few days.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
The United States government is making donations to a number of countries, we understand, and we are one of those countries. They tell us that we are the first ones to receiving one of the donations. They are channeling those donations paid for by the US government through the Covax facility that we already procure from.
When it arrives, it gets taken to various stores that are contracted to manage the logistics and the samples go to the national control laboratory for testing and various temperature monitors... We don't run separate private and public allocations anymore.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also hopefully arrive in the next few days and it will be much the same process. We will prefer to use Johnson & Johnson in communities where it is very hard to get back the second time, which is mostly rural areas. There are provinces where pretty much the whole supply chain was originally designed to manage only Johnson & Johnson vaccines and they had to re-manage their delivery system.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Department of Health
