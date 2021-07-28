The respect taxi operators have for me and Holomisa helped our mediation - Vavi
The deadly conflict over the past weeks between taxi associations Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) centres around the use of the B97 minibus taxi route that runs between Bellville and Mbekweni, Paarl, reports CapeTalk.
Twenty-four people have died and about 30 injured. Buses and taxis have been destroyed.
On the weekend, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, and United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa attempted to broker peace between the associations.
Since Monday there have been no taxi-related incidents reported by the South African Police Service.
Vavi tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.
The experience as a union negotiator of many years and the respect among the operators did help. Most operators are from the former Transkei, being with General Bantu Holomisa, who is well-respected and our weight together allowed for the negotiation to be successful.Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
The first thing you have to do as an external party is to understand why the parties can't work together. We started by engaging the parties separately. We then said to them this is what you are saying about the other party and this is what you are saying about the government. Some of the concerns were quite common.Zwelinzima Vavi, General secretary - South African Federation of Trade Unions
Listen below for the full interview ...
