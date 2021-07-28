Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme





The (semi-autonomous) government of Zanzibar has launched a new tax and residency programme to encourage expats to invest in the island off Tanzania's coast.

Real estate buyers are being offered a range of investor incentives and will be able to get residency without being a citizen.

Zanzibar is also "looking for a bite of the action" after Mauritius introduced a Premium Long-Stay Visa for prospective investors says Dianna Games.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Africa @ Work CEO on The Money Show.

Zanzibar's government has been pro-active in looking at ways to develop economic opportunities, says Games.

Zanzibar is not very developed - it's not a Mauritius.... I think they are also looking for a bite of the action... Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

They do have a beautiful island.... It's on a direct trajectory to Asia, not far from South Africa... Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

They've launched a whole new tax and residency programme for foreigners wanting to live and invest on the island... and be given strategic investment status... Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

It's good to see African governments thinking ahead about what they can do to compete and be much more on the radar for people with money. Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

For more detail listen to The Money Show's Africa Business Focus (Zanzibar discussion at 7:27):

