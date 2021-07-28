Streaming issues? Report here
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme

28 July 2021 9:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work.
© viidrich/123rf.com

The (semi-autonomous) government of Zanzibar has launched a new tax and residency programme to encourage expats to invest in the island off Tanzania's coast.

Real estate buyers are being offered a range of investor incentives and will be able to get residency without being a citizen.

Zanzibar is also "looking for a bite of the action" after Mauritius introduced a Premium Long-Stay Visa for prospective investors says Dianna Games.

RELATED: Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Africa @ Work CEO on The Money Show.

RELATED: World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country

Zanzibar's government has been pro-active in looking at ways to develop economic opportunities, says Games.

Zanzibar is not very developed - it's not a Mauritius.... I think they are also looking for a bite of the action...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

They do have a beautiful island.... It's on a direct trajectory to Asia, not far from South Africa...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

They've launched a whole new tax and residency programme for foreigners wanting to live and invest on the island... and be given strategic investment status...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

It's good to see African governments thinking ahead about what they can do to compete and be much more on the radar for people with money.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

For more detail listen to The Money Show's Africa Business Focus (Zanzibar discussion at 7:27):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme




