Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme
The (semi-autonomous) government of Zanzibar has launched a new tax and residency programme to encourage expats to invest in the island off Tanzania's coast.
Real estate buyers are being offered a range of investor incentives and will be able to get residency without being a citizen.
Zanzibar is also "looking for a bite of the action" after Mauritius introduced a Premium Long-Stay Visa for prospective investors says Dianna Games.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Africa @ Work CEO on The Money Show.
Zanzibar's government has been pro-active in looking at ways to develop economic opportunities, says Games.
Zanzibar is not very developed - it's not a Mauritius.... I think they are also looking for a bite of the action...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
They do have a beautiful island.... It's on a direct trajectory to Asia, not far from South Africa...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
They've launched a whole new tax and residency programme for foreigners wanting to live and invest on the island... and be given strategic investment status...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
It's good to see African governments thinking ahead about what they can do to compete and be much more on the radar for people with money.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
