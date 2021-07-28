Funeral industry struggling to get raw materials to make coffins
The Funeral Federation of South African has raised concerns around the funeral industry struggling to get raw materials to make coffins due to recent looting and destruction that the country face two weeks back.
Funeral Federation of South Africa chairperson John Storom confirmed that the industry was experiencing problems even though it is better than the beginning of the year.
This is a logistic problem like getting raw material for coffins.John Storom, chairperson - Funeral Federation of South Africa
The situation is not as drastic like it was back in December and January but there still is a supply constraint.John Storom, chairperson - Funeral Federation of South Africa
All the manufacturers and suppliers are working really hard towards making sure they fulfill orders.John Storom, chairperson - Funeral Federation of South Africa
RELATED: Shortage of coffins, burial sites and cultural practices cause for grave concern
Storom added that people are starting to comply with the rules and regulations especially when it comes to sticking to only 50 people at the funeral. He stressed that the most stressful part is when they have to police funerals because the community is not complying with the regulations given by the government.
This is something that all members on a daily basis try to emphasize towards families but as you know when it comes to funerals there are no invitations when it comes to such events so the community also wants to attend but to be honest people are becoming more aware and have started to not attend funerals in large groups.John Storom, chairperson - Funeral Federation of South Africa
As undertakers, we also offer the ability for those who cannot attend physically to stream online.John Storom, chairperson - Funeral Federation of South Africa
Listen to the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/coffins_.html?sti=lc5iwx57wg68pmhn92|&mediapopup=133968591
