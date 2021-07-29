COVID-19: South Africa records new 17,351 cases and 520 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 17,351 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,408,525.

Gauteng province has recorded 5,204 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

520 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 70,908 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,186,988 representing a recovery rate of 90,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 7,065,432 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.