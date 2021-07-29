COVID-19: South Africa records new 17,351 cases and 520 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 17,351 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,408,525.
Gauteng province has recorded 5,204 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
520 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 70,908 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records new 7,733 cases and 370 deaths**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,186,988 representing a recovery rate of 90,8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 7,065,432 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 408 525 with 17 351 new cases reported. Today 520 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 70 908 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 186 988 with a recovery rate of 90, 8% pic.twitter.com/CpTb1nFkUe— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 28, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to GOOD Party national chairperson Sam Shabane about the sinkhole issue in Tshwane.Read More
1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying'
The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures.Read More
Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package
Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president.Read More
The respect taxi operators have for me and Holomisa helped our mediation - Vavi
SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says they found out that some of the concerns raised by the warring taxi associations were quite common.Read More
Funeral industry struggling to get raw materials to make coffins
Funeral Federation of South Africa chairperson John Storom says even though the situation is far better than it was in December, they are still struggling with supply constraints.Read More
'In a country with high unemployment R350 makes a difference - Lumkile Mondi
Wits senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science Lumkile Mondi analyses Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s briefing on government economic support packages.Read More
Salary drop, fear of job loss cause mental health problems for domestic workers
Sweepsouth Co-Founder Aisha Pandor says the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic had a negative mental impact on helpers across Africa.Read More
'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked'
Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi tells mandy Wiener about police behaviour, says people have rights and should be treated with dignity and respect.Read More
We will prefer to use Johnson & Johnson in rural communities - Health Department
Department of Health Deputy Director-General Dr Nicholas Crisp a Pfizer donation of almost 5.7-million shots is expected in the next few days.Read More