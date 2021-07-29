Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:35
Mkhwebane scores court victory over parliamentary impeachment process
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Oupa Segwale - Spokesperson at Office of the Public Protector
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with DJ Oskido Mdlongwa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
DJ Oskido Mdlongwa
Today at 10:35
Hanging out with DJ Oskido Mdlongwa...continues...
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
DJ Oskido Mdlongwa
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk with SA's Script Writers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nonhlanhla Mnisi
Zaba Hlatshwayo - Head Writer for Nqobile, currently playing on Mzansi Magic DStv
Today at 11:35
Across the Desk with SA's Script Writers...continues...
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nonhlanhla Mnisi
Zaba Hlatshwayo
Today at 18:09
Anglo American unveils special dividend and share buy-back
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle - Why hobbies for adults are crucial to happiness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening' Bongani Bingwa speaks to GOOD Party national chairperson Sam Shabane about the sinkhole issue in Tshwane. 29 July 2021 8:12 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records new 17,351 cases and 520 deaths The Health Department says 7,065,432 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 29 July 2021 7:03 AM
1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying' The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures. 28 July 2021 8:39 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Will budgeting for public sector wage increase affect service delivery? On The Money Show, Citibank economist Gina Schoeman explains where the money for the civil servant wage increase will come from. 27 July 2021 6:56 PM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Zanzibar latest Indian Ocean Island to lure expats with residency, tax scheme The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa @ Work. 28 July 2021 9:02 PM
Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president. 28 July 2021 7:18 PM
FNB announces relief measures for individual and business clients after looting 'Between 30 and 40 branches were completely destroyed or badly damaged.' The Money Show interviews FNB CEO Jacques Celliers. 27 July 2021 8:54 PM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
300 new jobs open up as Capitec launches recruitment drive (tech, digital, data) Before branches were destroyed in the riots, Capitec had been looking at 600 new hires. The Money Show talks to CEO Gerrie Fourie. 27 July 2021 8:26 PM
23 funny nicknames people got from work Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:49 AM
Katsande among 7 players released by Kaizer Chiefs Willard Katsande was released after playing 326 matches for the side, along the way breaking the record for being the most-capped... 28 July 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: German judo athlete Martyna Trajdos warm up 'ritual' shocks people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2021 8:45 AM
WATCH: Ariarne Titmus coach's priceless celebration to her winning a gold Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2021 9:31 AM
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's family bathing habits cause a stir Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 9:03 AM
WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021 Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 July 2021 8:34 AM
Chantal Stanfield shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 July 2021 4:13 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
COVID-19: South Africa records new 17,351 cases and 520 deaths

29 July 2021 7:03 AM
by Zanele Zama
Department of Health
infections
#Covid19
Thirdwave

The Health Department says 7,065,432 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

The Health Department says it has recorded 17,351 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,408,525.

Gauteng province has recorded 5,204 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

520 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 70,908 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **South Africa records new 7,733 cases and 370 deaths**

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,186,988 representing a recovery rate of 90,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 7,065,432 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening'

29 July 2021 8:12 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to GOOD Party national chairperson Sam Shabane about the sinkhole issue in Tshwane.

1,000 businesses shut in 6 months: 'Lack of new businesses even more worrying'

28 July 2021 8:39 PM

The Money Show talks to Saul Levin (Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies) about the latest stats for business closures.

Mboweni explains why govt won't need to borrow to provide R39bn relief package

28 July 2021 7:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Minister Tito Mboweni about the funding for the package announced earlier by the president.

The respect taxi operators have for me and Holomisa helped our mediation - Vavi

28 July 2021 5:49 PM

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says they found out that some of the concerns raised by the warring taxi associations were quite common.

Funeral industry struggling to get raw materials to make coffins

28 July 2021 4:51 PM

Funeral Federation of South Africa chairperson John Storom says even though the situation is far better than it was in December, they are still struggling with supply constraints.

'In a country with high unemployment R350 makes a difference - Lumkile Mondi

28 July 2021 4:15 PM

Wits senior lecturer at the school of economics and business science Lumkile Mondi analyses Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's briefing on government economic support packages.

Salary drop, fear of job loss cause mental health problems for domestic workers

28 July 2021 3:31 PM

Sweepsouth Co-Founder Aisha Pandor says the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic had a negative mental impact on helpers across Africa.

'We're worried by stories of police forcing alleged looters to parade naked'

28 July 2021 2:22 PM

Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi tells mandy Wiener about police behaviour, says people have rights and should be treated with dignity and respect.

We will prefer to use Johnson & Johnson in rural communities - Health Department

28 July 2021 1:41 PM

Department of Health Deputy Director-General Dr Nicholas Crisp a Pfizer donation of almost 5.7-million shots is expected in the next few days.

JAB OR PILL?: When I received my jab I was so nervous the nurse had to trick me

28 July 2021 10:47 AM

Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show responded to the question of whether men are more petrified of needles than women

