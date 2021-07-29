'The sinkhole situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening'





Some residents of Tshwane are living in fear as a months-old sinkhole suddenly began enlarging.

GOOD Party national chairperson Sam Shabane says sinkholes in Tshwane are negatively impacting local communities and threatening the safety of citizens.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Shabane says the City of Tshwane is aware of the problem.

The situation in Tshwane is very dire and it is disheartening that the City of Tshwane is not even taking serious actions. Sam Shabane, National Chairperson - GOOD Party

We were told that the government came, they came with the MEC for roads and infrastructure and they promised to fix the sinkhole. Now in that sinkhole, there is a deposit of sewage. When we checked, we found that the pipes of the municipality are crossing into that sinkhole. Sam Shabane, National Chairperson - GOOD Party

In areas where they don't care they just left them open. We are appealing to the City of Tshwane because they know of this problem. Residents are living in fear because they do not know when another sinkhole will happen. Sam Shabane, National Chairperson - GOOD Party

