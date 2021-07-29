WATCH: The Lion King cast get emotional during first rehearsal of 2021
Preparations are under to welcome audiences back to the Lyceum Theatre to watch The Lion King Musical.
Videographers captured the emotional moment when the cast reunited and sang Circle of Life.
